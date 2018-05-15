Conference on ‘needs of society and qualification of graduates’ at IIUI

Staff Reporter

Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al Draiweesh, President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has called for meaningful role of educational institutions in the development of society.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of two days international conference titled “Needs of Society and Qualification of Graduates” held at Allama Iqbal Auditorium, Faisal Masjid Campus (IIUI) organized by Department of Education, Faculty of Social Sciences (IIUI) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission, Pakistan (HEC).

Dr. Al-Draiweesh maintained that every citizen has the right of access to learning, both for the joy of education and for the opportunities it presents. He added that acquisition of knowledge is a basic right of any individual and it must be observed in all the societies.

IIUI President appreciated the Department of Education, Faculty of Social Sciences (IIUI) for taking such initiatives to highlight the needs of society and demands for enhanced quality of education. He said that research conference will open new horizons in the field of education that will help to align the education systems and curriculum with needs of society and facilitating youth.

The international conference was attended by Vice Presidents, Deans of faculties, Director Generals, Heads of Departments, faculty members and large number of students. It was also attended by a number of academicians and educationists from various cities of Pakistan as well as from outside Pakistan participants were from Toronto, Canada, Hungary.