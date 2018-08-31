Conference on Islamic Case for Open Markets’ in November

Islamabad

Islam and Liberty Network (ILN) and Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD) will jointly organize the 6th International Conference on Islam and Liberty – Building an Islamic Case for Open Markets by mid of November.

Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD) is a think tank and a constituent unit of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) while Islam and Liberty Network (ILN) is a global platform of researchers and academics building knowledge and expertise on the Islamic notions of economic, political and religious liberties.

An official of ILN informed that this flagship event is an international annual conference which brings together academics and researchers to present and discuss papers on the current discourse on Islam, society and the world at large under the over-arching theme of Islam and liberty.

The conference, starting from November, will help build the capacity of scholars and researchers working on Islam, the official said. ILN 6th conference is an attempt to re-discover the original tenets of economic freedom as propounded by the Quran and Sunnah. The conference organizers believe that a reasoned and authentic discussion on the foundations of open markets in an Islamic context will help to build a better understanding of economic liberty amongst the Muslim intelligentsia.—APP

