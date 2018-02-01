Conference on HR issues from Feb 19

Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) would hold first ever international conference on Human Rights issues on February 19 to give a message to international world about commitment of Pakistan for protecting human rights.

The three-day conference titled “Owing HR for better world”, would continue till February 21 while Rs. 10 million are also allocated for the expenditure of the conference.

An official of ministry of MOHR told APP that besides brainstorming session on the themes of the conference, other artistic and regional activities would also be planned to introduce international community with the cultural activities. These activities include exhibitions in which human rights organizations would establish stalls to display their work and achievements, projection of provinces in strengthening and implementing human rights in Pakistan and a special show of Pakistani Art and Culture.

He informed that ministry would also utilize its existing funds for better arrangements and to achieve fruitful results of the conference.

“We cannot live in isolation and it’s imperative to connect to international community and for the purpose the first step is to promote soft image of the country,” the official said.—APP

