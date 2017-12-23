Conference with focus on peace, youth development concludes

Staff Reporter

A two-day Youth Peace Conference arranged by NGO Bargad in collaboration with Population Association of Pakistan (PAP), Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), Government College University and Oxfam Office Pakistan concluded here with a commitment to make collective efforts for peace.

The conference, held at GCU, aimed to promote peace building efforts among youth and engage them in initiatives related to peace, youth policy, population and environment in Pakistan.

The conference was addressed by Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Jehangir Khanzada, MNA Romina Khursheed Alam, Dr Nizamuddin chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission, VC GCU Prof. Dr. Hassan Amir Shah, MPA Nabila Hakim, Mansoor Azam, Dr Nauman Ali Ch, and others.

In his address Punjab Minister Jehangir Khanzada said that there was dire need to curb “digital cocaine” intake being enjoyed by our youth as it was hazardous for entire nation. He said the government was striving hard to motivate youth take up sports activities.

He added that more than 80 percent sports projects would be completed before March 2018 and grounds were being upgraded while new gymnasium, sports complexes, e-libraries, stadiums were being built at Union Council level.

Dr Nizamuddin said that no change could be brought in the country without active participation of educated youth in the electoral process. He said next year general elections would be held and youth must be fully aware and participate in nation building process.