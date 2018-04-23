Conference discusses sexual harassment

Staff Reporter

A local NGO held a conference to discuss communication gap and sexual harassment at a special school.

Conducted by “Team Inclusive Pakistan”, the conference focused on parents and teachers of children with visual impairment.

The conference was aimed at enlightening the participants about how the lack of com-munication between parents/teachers and children give way to a frigid and suffocated environment resulting in lack of trust and in-sinuating fear among children regarding the issue of sexual harass-ment.

“We were not sure about how people would react to such a conference. But, we are so glad that participant immensely appreciated our efforts and the spe-cial school showed full corporation,” Ali Khan Tareen, President of the NGO said while addressing the partici-pants.

The conference in-cluded three sessions. Speaker Ibrahim Khan, Karim Sumani and Dr. Anmol Zehra con-ducted sessions about Communication Gap, Smart Parenting and How to Educate Chil-dren About Sexual Harassment respec-tively.

Parents and teachers both actively partici-pated and positively re-sponded during the sessions.

The conference facili-tated them to under-stand the value of communication and how trust and emo-tional contact gener-ated from communica-tion can be helpful to withstand and even prevent sexual harass-ment