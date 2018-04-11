Conference calls for adopting alternate energy resources

Combating global energy crises

Altaf Hamid Rao

Mirpur (Ajk)

Power generation experts including seasoned academicians of global repute from various developed nations while addressing 1st 2-day International Conference on Power, Energy and Smart Grid at Mirpur University of Science & Technolohgy (MUST) here on Monday strongly suggested the invention and innovation of inexpensive resources for the generation of electricity to combat the prevailing energy crises especially in the under-developing countries like Pakistan including Azad Jammu Kashmir through utilization of the huge available natural potential in the concerned areas.

AJK Power minister Raja Nisar Ahmed inaugurated the conference, first of its kind in Azad Jammu Kashmir, hosted by the state-run Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) with the coordination of Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, Pakistan Science Foundation and Laraib Energy Limited to discuss and devise mechanism, harmonious to the need of the modern era, to combat the growing energy crises in various parts of the world with prime focus to successfully meet the future needs of the uninterrupted supply of electricity in the under-devolving parts of this fast-expanding parts of the world.

The inaugural session was chaired by Dean Faculty of Engineering, UET Lahore Prof. Dr. Sohail Aftab Qureshi chaired the inaugural session with the chief host of the august global congregation Vice Chancellor of the MUST Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman (Sitara e Imtiaz) who highlighted the importance of holding of the conference for making both the faculty and the students of Electrical and Electronics Engineering of MUST acquainted of the most modern means to boost their academic and professional skills in line with the needs of the modern age