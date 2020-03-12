Condolence reference to pay tribute to Naimatullah Khan

A condolence reference was held at The Punjab School to pay tribute to former President Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan and former City Nazim Karachi Naimatullah Khan Advocate in recognition of his great services.

President Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan Abdul Shakoor, Senior Vice President Syed Ahsan UllahWaqas, son of Naimatullah Khan, Kaleem Iqbal, President Al-Khidmat Foundation Women Wing Kulsoom Fatima Ranjha and others attended the reference.

President Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan Abdul Shakoor while addressing the ceremony said that Naimatullah Khan is metaphor of serving the suffering humanity, adding that while following his footprints we will continue serving the humanity.

He said that in the recognition of the services of Naimatullah Khan Advocate, the name of Al-Khidmat Thar Hospital established in Mitti will be named as Al-KhidmatNaimatullah Khan Thar Complex.

Abdul Shakoor said that every year Naimatullah Khan Lifetime Achievement Award is given to those who render valuable services in the field of serving humanity, adding that the scope of this will be further broadened