Condolence Reference for Zahid Malik held

Staff Reporter

Founder of Pakistan Observer Zahid Malik (Sitara-i-Imtiaz)’s condolence reference on his second death Anniversary held at Emeraled Tower Mezzanine Mosque in Karachi here on Saturday.

The Condolence reference was started after Zohar Prayers, the Condolence reference was organized by the Daily Pakistan Observer Karachi office management.

The People and seminary students recite Holy Quran and Fateha for the Late Zahid Malik. The People from difference sectors including corporate, traders and media industry attended the condolence reference of Zahid Malik’s second death anniversary.

Famous Businessman Haji Masood Parekh, Nasir Ali Rajput, Asif Kashmiri, Minhaj Kazmi, Aslam Parekh, Faheem Ahmed Khan, Sheraz Hamid and other Daily observer Karachi office staff attend the condolence reference of founder of Daily Pakistan Observer Zahid Malik’s condolence reference.

Share on: WhatsApp