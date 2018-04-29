Condolence reference for Madeeha Gouhar

City Reporter

A condolence reference was held in Lahore office of Pakistan National Council of the Arts to pay tribute to the late Madeeha Gouhar, who passed away recently after suffering from cancer.

Madeeha was an actor, playwright, director and a social activist.

Dozens of artists and playwrights gathered to pay tribute to the struggle and achievements of Madeeha Gouhar.

Famous painter Prof Mian Ejaz, Naeem Tahir and Amna Pataudi shed light the work of Madeeha during her lifetime.

They said that Madeeha founded the Ajoka Theatre at her home when General Ziaul Haq’s oppressive rule was at peak.