Conditions of “Laa Ilaaha Illa-Allah”

THERE are seven conditions of “La Ilaaha Illa-Allah” or Tawheed that are described below: Knowledge (Ilm): One must have the basic knowledge of what is meant by the Shahadah or Tawheed. One must understand what the “Laa Ilaaha Illa-Allah” is affirming and what the “Laa Ilaaha Illa-Allah” is denying. Allah Almighty describes the state of true believers in the Holy Quran: “And those they invoke besides Him do not possess [power of] intercession, but only those who testify to the truth [can benefit], and they know” (Quran, 43: 86). Awareness of the true essence of La Ilaaha Illa-Allah is the key to admiring Allah Almighty in the most rightful spirit, which in turn is the foundation for achieving the blessed place of Jannah in the hereafter. Certainty (Yaqeen): The second condition is certainty (Yaqeen) which negates doubt, such that the one who pronounces ‘La Ilaha Illa Allah’ does it with the certainty of what these words indicate, with a determined certainty. One must have complete trust in the Most Merciful is the key factor which makes believers stay firm on their belief and consider Allah Almighty as Enough in every matter without any hesitation in mind. Allah (SWT) says in the Noble Quran: “The believers are only the ones who have believed in Allah and His Messenger and then doubt not but strive with their properties and their lives in the cause of Allah. It is those who are truthful.” (Quran, 49: 15)

Acceptance (Qabool): Acceptance is the third condition of ‘La Ilaha Illa Allah’. Once a person has learned Tawheed and the meaning of ‘La Ilaha Illa Allah’ then he must next verbally acknowledge that he has accepted the Shahadah and never deny it for any reason. Combination of approval of Shahadah through tongue and actions should make one accept His entire commandments with great Allah (SWT) says in the Noble Quran: “……. So do you believe in part of the Scripture and disbelieve in part? Then what is the recompense for those who do that among you except disgrace in worldly life; and on the Day of Resurrection they will be sent back to the severest of punishment. And Allah is not unaware of what you do.” (Quran, 2: 85) Submission to Allah Almighty: The fourth condition is the acceptance the instructions of Islam should be followed with complete obedience and submission to Allah Almighty, which includes the fulfillment of His whole orders and avoiding what He has forbidden. Allah Almighty says in the Noble Quran: “And whoever submits his face to Allah while he is a doer of good – then he has grasped the most trustworthy handhold. And to Allah will be the outcome of [all] matters.” (Quran, 31: 22) Truthfulness (Sidq): Truthfulness is the fifth condition of ‘La Ilaha Illa Allah’.Shahadah is to negate lying, falsehood and it is to say ‘La Ilaha Illa Allah’ truthfully from one’s heart and to make one’s speech in accordance with what is in one’s heart. Allah Almighty says in the Holy Quran: “And of mankind are some, who say, ‘We believe in Allah and the Last Day,’ when they believe not. They think to beguile Allah and those who believe, and they beguile none other than themselves, but they perceive not. In their hearts is a disease and Allah increases their disease. A painful doom is theirs because they lie.” (Quran, 2:8-10)

Sincerity: Sincerity (Ikhlas) is to make all forms of worships for Allah Alone, not for anyone else. The believers have been directed to purify their devotion to Almighty Allah, there should be no Riya (show off) in any matter concerning Allah‘s Worship and Veneration, as it would lead to performing something according to someone else‘s will and desire and not for attaining the sole happiness of Allah Almighty. Allah says in the Holy Quran: “Worship Allah, making religion pure for him.” (Quran, 39:2) Love: The seventh condition is the Love which is a necessary condition of the Shahadah or Tawheed. If a person makes the Shahadah or say ‘La Ilaha Illa Allah’ but does not love the Shahadah and what it stands for, then, in fact, his faith is not complete. It is not the faith of a true believer if he loves something more than this If a person loves something more than Allah, then he has negated his Shahadah. Allah (SWT) says in the Noble Quran: “…. But those who believe are stronger in love for Allah ……” (Quran, 2:165). So, the true believers of Islam are those who have a tremendous love for Allah. In conclusion, “La Ilaaha Illa Allah” is not just a phrase to utter, in fact, one must centre all its beliefs on the above seven described attributes of this testimony that would fulfil the criteria of Shahadah in the most equitable manner.

