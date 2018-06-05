Conditions improve, investment to grow at 17.2pc of GDP

Islamabad

With overall improvement in environment in Pakistan, the investment is expected to grow at 17.2 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the upcoming fiscal year 2018-19, compared to 16.4 percent during current fiscal year (2017-18), which would help in achieving sustained and inclusive growth.

Fixed investment is expected to grow by 15.6 percent of GDP in 2018-19, official sources said adding that the National Savings as percentage of GDP were targeted at 13.1 percent.

The investment target is achievable given improvement in ease of doing business, affordable energy supply, and prospects of higher profits and enhanced capacity utilization rate, they said adding that the spillover effect from public investment under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was expected to catalyze private sector and foster public private partnership.

The expected technology and innovation spill over from interaction of Chinese and Pakistani business is expected to improve production in all sectors.

Further, the lagged impact of current investments, including CPEC investments by government, private local and foreign investors coupled with prudent monetary and fiscal policy is expected to bolster the economy.

As identified by many indicators, the overall investment climate in Pakistan is improving, sources said adding that this was testified by the latest Perceptions and Investment Survey of Overseas Investors’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) which identified cement, nonmetallic, food and the services sectors as promising for lucrative returns in Pakistan.

Growth prospects in agriculture have improved as a result of government’s support policies, CPEC investments and improved energy supply along with better law and order situation.

The establishment of ‘Special Economic Zones’ also offer prospects for accelerated growth and investment in the country. CPEC also provides the opportunity to harness the youth bulge.

Meanwhile, during the current fiscal year (2017-18), infrastructure, construction and allied sectors remained vibrant and encouraged investment in the country and fostered conducive environment for growth.

Total investment for 2017-18 was recorded at 16.4 percent of GDP compared to 16.1 percent in 2016-17 while the fixed investment to GDP ratio grew from 14.5 percent in 2016-17 to 14.8 percent in 2017-18 on the back of increased public investment.—APP