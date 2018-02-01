Condition of hospitals

A few days ago, I visited a leading hospital of Lahore. I went there to enquire about the health of one of my relatives. When I entered the Emergency, I was shocked and tears rolled down my eyes when I saw people struggling for their life. There were two patients on one bed and most of the patients had no bed either. Dialysis machine was out of order and ventilators were not available.

The condition of the hospital was too bad that one cannot explain. Health and education are the basic needs of every person and it is responsibility of the State to provide good health and education facilities to its citizens. If the basic needs of a human being are not available, what is the benefit of trains and roads? Government should need to pay attention on hospitals in order to provide quality healthcare to the people.

Aima Shabir

Lahore

