Condemnatory protests, shutdown to continue today: JRL

Srinagar

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Monday said that the protest shutdown against Shopian mayhem will continue today, April 3.

In a statement, JRL said that “entire resistance and Hurriyat leadership will move towards Shopian on April 4 to express solidarity with the people and offer condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones.”

The leadership, according to the statement, will also address a public rally in Shopian. “People have been asked to peacefully protest Shopian killings at their local mosques after Zuhr Prayers,” they said, in the statement.

JRL also hit out at the authorities for their claims that the leadership was “free”. “The claims made by the agencies of the ruling regime that leadership is now free to move stands completely exposed as within two days of it we were again put under arbitrary house arrest and Yasin Sahab detained in jail,” they said.—GK