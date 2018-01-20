Condemnable blast

It was grievous to learn that a pair of suicide bombers shattered three months of relative calm in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad on Monday morning, killing 38 people and injuring more than a hundred. The most painful is that most of the victims were street vendors, day labourers and shopkeepers who were trying to make a living. Though no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, it must be the ISIS, which has been defeated by the Iraqi forces.

The ISIS, the so-called Islamic group, must know that such ruinous acts can never belong to Islam, the religion of peace. Instead, they reflect their own terrorist force. Such anti-peace elements must be uprooted from the society. I extend my deepest sympathy to the families of the deceased and request the Iraqi government to take care of the deceased’s poor children and families.

ASIF IQBAL QASMI

Hyderabad, India

