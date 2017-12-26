Concrete outcome of Speakers’ moot

THE first ever six-nation Speakers’ Conference, held in Islamabad at the invitation of Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, yielded positive and intended results as the participating countries agreed on a 29-point Declaration of partnership for regional peace, development and connectivity — three issues that are at the core of a promising future for the region that is otherwise plagued with serious challenges. Apart from the cooperative framework that the six states have agreed to pursue for shared progress and prosperity, it was a diplomatic success of Pakistan that the moot strongly endorsed Pakistan’s position on Jammu & Kashmir by demanding that the dispute should be resolved peacefully in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

The concrete outcome of the moot is a testimony to the fact that the Foreign Office and Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and his Secretariat did necessary homework to make the event a significant success. The problem of terrorism is affecting the entire globe but this region is the worst victim, therefore, the countries of the region must harmonise their strategy to address the challenge on their own. Pakistan has long been stressing for regional approach to the resolution of problems like the Afghan conflict that constitute the fundamental causes for the issue of terrorism and extremism. The idea is gaining momentum and hopefully with the active cooperation of China and Russian Federation, tangible moves would be made to tackle the issue regionally. This is important as some foreign powers are complicating the situation further as they have their own agenda to pursue in the garb of war on terror and securing peace in Afghanistan. The threat has been highlighted by Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, who referred to the emergence of nexus among the United States, India and Israel and attempts by the US to assign the role of regional policeman to India. His firm declaration that Pakistan, which is playing lead role in the war against terror and whose cooperation is a must for restoration of durable peace in Afghanistan, is not in the habit of being put on notice. His views were also reflected in the declaration which reiterated commitment to open, inclusive and transparent international security architecture, based on the principles of international law, indivisibility of security, peaceful settlement of disputes, non-use of force or threat of force, for the benefit of strengthening peace, stability and sustainable development in Asia and beyond. We hope there would be follow up on agreed points through exchange of parliamentary delegations and harmonisation of policies on relevant issues at regional and international forums.

