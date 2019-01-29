Concrete measures overcome water scarcity

Sawan Khaskheli

Badin

Solid and concrete measures were taken to overwhelm erratic water shortage in district Badin and all concerned authorities were putting their sincere efforts which helps to minimize the water shortage in across the district.

These views were expressed by MPA, Badin, Haji Taj Mohammad Mallah, while meeting with chairman, Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA), Abdul Basit Soomro, Managing Director (MD), Wali Muhammad Naich and during his surprise visit of Alipur regulator and Imam Wah regulator on Tuesday.

