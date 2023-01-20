Conclude the political tussle | By Attiya Munawer

Conclude the political tussle

DESPITE the serious and severe problems of the country, the political tussle continues between the ruling alliance and Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

Both sides are proving that they are sticking to their position by verbally firing at each other and there is no question of retreating from this.

However, the Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership says that Pakistan is rapidly moving towards bankruptcy, those brought in by conspiracy had no preparation about the economy.

They have come to hide the theft while the current ruling leadership says that the country has suffered economic crisis due to the incompetence of the former government which is responsible for crises faced by the country.

It is obvious from the statements of these two camps that they are not concerned with country’s situation and people’s problems, they are only trying to prove themselves good and true through political point scoring.

This situation is very sad that the country is reeling under political and economic instability and political forces are attempting to destroy one another.

A strategy should be formulated for the stability of the country but national interest is being sacrificed over personal interests through political tussle in Pakistan’s politics.

In the situation of political instability arising from this reluctance, the already poor economy of the country is going towards further deterioration.

Now, it is up to the leadership to show their political maturity and try to find a solution by bringing their differences to the negotiation table yet there is no prospect of this, otherwise the responsibility falls on the institutions to put the constitution and law into motion and play their role based on justice without taking anyone into consideration for the observance of the constitution and law without discrimination and no one should be abused in this.

But the respect of the institutions should be restored and whoever has the responsibility must be fulfilled and the people should be given the right to decide because this is now the last solution. Unless the political leadership integrates its thinking with the development and security of the nation, the country’s conditions cannot be expected to improve.

At this time, the nation has two options: the entire nation, including the institutions must decide together whether they want to go towards the rule of law or remain hesitant.

Thus, to remove political and economic instability from the country, establish rules and regulations and then ensure their implementation; only then can this growing tension be alleviated.

There is a lot of time for political wrangling in politics but improving the conditions that the country is going through should be the first priority of all.

In this regard, all the political and institutional leadership should go ahead and play their positive role. Only then will problems faced by the country be solved and the people will be able to breathe a sigh of relief.

—The writer is a regular columnist, based in Lahore.