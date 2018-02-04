Concession on entry fee of KMC parks

Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar has decided to give concession to citizens of Karachi on entry fee of parks and recreational centers.

According to which, free entry would be provided to the children upto three years of age in the Karachi Zoo, Safari Park and Landhi Zoo. This decision shall also be applicable to other parks including Beach Park, Hill Park, Polo Ground, S.T22 and Amir Khusro Park, said a press release here on Friday.

All special persons and senior citizens of over 65 years of age shall also have free entry in these recreational places, whereas, 50 per cent concession will be allowed to the students in these parks and recreational places.

The Mayor said that this step has been taken to provide maximum recreational facilities to the citizens of Karachi and all departments concerned have been directed about this.—APP

