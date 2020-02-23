Concerted efforts needed to fix education system: Ghani

Staff Reporter Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has said there are 49,000 schools in Sindh and only one person cannot fix all the schools. Teachers, parents and students all need to play a role if we all come together, work for all schools can be improved in 6 months. He expressed these views while holding the provincial launch of Sindh Annual Education Statistics 2019 (ASER Pakistan-2019). This event was organized by Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA). On the occasion, Secretary Education Sindh Khalid Haider Shah Shahzad Rai, leading singer, MQM organizing committee chairman Dr Farooq Sattar, PTI parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, CEO of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi Dr. Bela Raza Jamil, Deputy Director, Waqas Hameed Bajwa, Shahnaz Wazir Ali and others were present.The minister said there was a lot of work that needs to be done to ensure that parents of children are with us and move forward to address the problems of schools in their own areas.” We want to be the first to standardize schools. We have to work with the idea that school buildings will continue to be built, but we have to make it a top priority to improve the quality of education.” He further said that steps were being taken to ensure the attendance of teachers to improve the quality of education in schools and action would be taken against those who did not ensure the attendance of the teachers. Speaking on the annual report (ASER) compiled by the CEO of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi , Dr. Bela Raza Jamil said that there is a need to work on a revolutionary basis for the improvement of education at the government level, which is also going forward. If our people protest on other issues then why they do not protest for the betterment of education. She said that the government should increase the education budget in the rural areas compared to the urban areas because the standard of quality in the rural area is wors. The annual report ASER was appreciated by the participants in the event.