Concerted efforts needed to promote linkages with CARs

CGSS round table seminar

Ashraf Ansari

Speakers at a round table seminar organized by the Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) called for concerted efforts by Pakistan to promote linkages with the Central Asian Republics (CARs) in vital areas of mutual interests with focus on socio-economic cooperation.

The title of the discussion was “Pakistan – A Land of Opportunities for Central Asian Republics”.

The event brought together armed forces officers, diplomats and experts from academia sector who presented their valuable input on this topic.

The aim of the roundtable discussion was to identify possible opportunities that Pakistan can offer to Central Asia to promote close cooperation between the two sides in economic and cultural fields. They pointed out that Pakistan is a gateway to the CARs because of its geographical proximity and common historical and cultural roots. The Central Asian region even in the distant past had been closely linked to the present day Pakistan area and opened to the outside world through this part of the region.

The participants stressed the need for promoting economic cooperation and people to people interaction between Pakistan and the CARs. They were of the view that Central Asia could be linked to Pakistan through CPEC to enter a new era of progress through joint undertakings. They also said there were also challenges in the way to achieving the objectives of closer cooperation between Pakistan and CARs but such hurdles were not insurmountable, given the resolve of the two sides.

The speakers said there was need to carry out studies on various aspects of possible linkages and cooperation with CARs and the Pakistani universities needed to take initiative to achieve this objective. They highlighted various options including academic exchanges, promotion of tourism cultural exchanges, exhibitions, seminars and conferences to promote awareness in Pakistan and the CARs about their common heritage and mutual interests. There is also vast scope for cooperation between the two sides in the defense fields.

The speakers also touched on the need for peace in Afghanistan and said Pakistan and the CARs should make joint efforts for peace and stability in that country which was necessary for peace and prosperity of the whole region.

They were of the view that Central Asia’s railway road and telecommunication network are connected to mainland Russia which will facilitate the North-South trade corridor through Pakistan. Those who participated in the discussion included: Lieutenant General Naeem Khalid Lodhi, (Retd) – Member Advisory Board CGSS, Major General Hafiz Masroor Ahmed, (Retd) – Vice President CGSS, Mr. Ashfaq Ahmed Gondal – Former Federal Secretary and Member Advisory Board CGSS and Ambassador Amjad Majid Abbasi.