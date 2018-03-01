Concerted efforts needed to end unfair practices: President Mamnoon

LAHORE :President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday said that in the interest of nation concerted efforts were needed to end unfair practices as well as injustice at all levels. He was addressing the concluding day of three-day10th Annual Nazria Pakistan conference here at Nazria Pakistan Trust auditorium. President said the nation has ample potential to compete and excel in all fields of life and urged efforts for progress of the country while overcoming small internal issues and mutual differences. He said Pakistan would have achieved greater success and more progress if corruption did not prevail in the country. He cited that there was one textile mill in 1947 but the number increased manifold and the sector enjoyed immense progress in past many decades. President Mamnoon said that Allah Almighty has blessed the nation with myriad blessings and expressed his firm hope that the country would progress in future. He remarked that Pakistan came into existence after a dynamic movement which had the core principle of self-reliance and self-dependence at its centre. However,he stressed that such goals cannot be achieved without unity. President stressed that political stability was important for development and financial independence.

Orignally published by APP