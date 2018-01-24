Concerted efforts move economy steadily on path of growth: Miftah

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Miftah Ismail, Tuesday, said that government’s concerted efforts had led to macro-economic stability so national economy was moving steadily on the path of growth. The economic data for the recent months showed increased economic activity which was encouraging.

Talking to Resident Representative International Monetary Fund (IMF) Tokhir N. Mirzoev, called on Adviser said that the measures taken by the Government had improved exports as well, which would help narrow down the trade deficit. Both the dignitaries discussed the current macroeconomic situation and the future outlook of the economy.

The Adviser said that the government would continue to pursue prudent fiscal policy so as to consolidate the gains of the past four years. He expressed the confidence that future would bring better opportunities for Pakistan.

Mirzoev apprised the Adviser of the Fund’s discussions and assessments during the recent Post Program Monitoring as well as the schedule of the next Article IV consultations between the Fund and the Government of Pakistan.

In a separate meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) led by Shaiq Jawed, Dr. Miftah Ismail said that the government had taken important measures for enhancing exports and would extend all possible support to the Textile industry along with other sectors of the economy and provide an environment, conducive to fostering business activities.

The delegation discussed with the Adviser, matters related to growth of textile exports and requested for processing of tax refund, drawback cases on priority basis as it would resolve liquidity issues faced by exporters/manufacturers, and capital thus made available could be deployed by them towards expanding their businesses, in turn, helping country’s export earnings.

The delegation also discussed matters regarding smooth provision of energy / electricity to textile industry on uniform and economical rates for optimal production. Adviser Miftah Ismail said the textile industry was the backbone of the economy and major foreign exchange earner.

Advisor said that the export growth in the recent months is heartening and the exporters should put in greater effort to make sure that this rising trend is maintained in the future as well.

He said the issues raised by the delegation would be accorded due consideration and necessary measures taken to address them accordingly. Senior officials of the Ministry of Finance were present in the meeting.