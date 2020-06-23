Concern voiced over unchecked sale of unhygienic masks

The Infection Control Society Pakistan hasexpressed its reservations about the unhygienic procedure that sellers and small companies have adopted to stitch face masks. The society has requested the health department to ensure that masks are produced following scientifically approved methods. A survey of a factory where face masks are manufactured revealed that the setup of the factory was quite unhygienic and the masks were far from clean. Video footage of the process also emerged on social media to create awareness. During the survey, it was observed that the material used to prepare the masks was lying on a dirty floor and once stitched, factory workers – most of whom were children – continued to dump the masks on the floor. Per medical experts, ensuring that the masks are prepared in a clean and hygienic environment is necessary. If not, masks could carry bacteria and make people sick. Therefore, instead of protecting people from the coronavirus, unhygienically prepared masks can weaken people’s immune systems and make them more vulnerable to the disease. Speaking on the matter, Infection Control Society Pakistan President DrRafiqKhanani said that face masks prepared in highly unhealthy environments are unfit for use. “I wonder how many viruses and bacteria are carried by the masks during the manufacturing process,” he said, referring to the video footage of the factory. “The government should devise a uniform policy regarding the preparation of face masks. Moreover, the public is unaware of the technical phases of mask preparation, so the government must educate them.”He added that it is a particularly important issue which should not be brushed under the rug and the health department must take immediate notice of the situation.DrKhanani recommended that people should wear face masks after thoroughly washing them with a disinfectant, such as Dettol, and a good detergent.“No standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been implemented for the manufacturing of face masks, which can give rise to further diseases,” he lamented.DrKhanani further suggested keeping used face masks in a safe place to avoid the growth of bacteria or viruses on them. Moreover, he cautioned the public to strictly avoid using each other’s masks.“It has been observed that people remove their masks and keep them in their cars to be used later on. This can lead to the growth of bacteria on the masks; therefore, such practices must be avoided.” Even though the masks are of substandard quality and are prepared unhygienically, people still end up paying a lot to purchase them.