Concern raised about plight of Kashmiri detainees

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails.

The JI spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the political detainees in Udhampur Jail, Jammu, were being ill-treated and even deprived of medical and other basic amenities.

He said that the jail authorities were no allowing the relatives of the political detainees to meet them in jails, adding that different tactics were being used to deny the detainees meeting their relatives.

The spokesman appealed to the world community and international human rights organizations to take notice of the Kashmiri detainees’ plight and play role in their immediate release.

Meanwhile, the health of illegally detained senior APHC leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, deteriorated in Kathua jail in Jammu, after which he was admitted in a hospital in Kathua.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori has been suffering from several ailments and continued illegal detention is taking a heavy toll on his health.—KMS