Concern over fresh arrest spree in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has expressed concern over the fresh arrest spree and described it as the frustration of the authorities.

The JKML General Secretary, Mohammad Rafique Ganai in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced the arrest of Tauseef Ahmad Sofi, Lateef Ahmad Wani, Mohammad Haroon Wani, Yunas Ahmad Dar, Waqib Ahmad Pala, Sartaj Ahmad Sheikh, Altaf Ahmad Parray, Tanveer Ahmad Parray in Kolgam by men in uniform.

He said that India through such cheap tactics wanted to weaken the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people but would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said that the people of Kashmir would continue their liberation struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.—KMS

