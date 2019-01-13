Concern over appointment of secretary as PHEC chairperson

Staff Reporter

The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has expressed serious concerns over temporary appointment of Secretary Higher Education as Chairperson Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC).

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Central President FAPUASA Dr Mahboob Hussain, FAPUASA Punjab President Dr. Hamid Mukhtar and other executive have said that the temporary appointment of Secretary HED as PHEC Chairman was based on malafide intention of bureaucracy as it wanted to bring higher education system under its clutches.

They said that the appointment of a Non-PhD person as chairman of Punjab’s apex higher education body showed the level of seriousness of the government regarding higher education sector. They said the government should appoint any member of PHEC commission who could meet basic eligibility criteria of the post of PHEC chairman according to PHEC Act.

