Concern expressed over raids by Indian troops on Hurriyat leaders’ residences

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over the fearful atmosphere created by the Indian forces’ personnel through night raids on the residences of pro-freedom leaders and activists.

APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Sri-nagar and APHC-AJK leaders Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Shaikh Yaqoob, Zahid Ashraf and Manzoor Ahmed Shah in their separate statements in Islamabad, expressing concern over the raids, urged the United Nations to take notice of the situation in the occupied territory.

They also condemned nocturnal raids and arrest of innocent youth, including Abdur Rasheed Malla. They denounced the surge in the arrest spree in IIOJK and said such repressive measures cannot intimidate the Kashmiris into submission.

They said that the people of Kashmir would take their freedom movement to its logical conclusion at all costs.

They urged New Delhi to shun intransigence on the Kashmir dispute and give the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.—KMS