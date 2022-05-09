Concern expressed over political detainees’ deteriorating health in jails

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader, Syed Bashir Andrabi have expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

Syed Bashir Andrabi in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the authorities were not providing hygienic food and medical facilities to the Kashmiri political detainees in jails due to which their health condition was deteriorating with every passing day.

He said the Indian forces besides killing the innocent Kashmiris for demanding implementation of the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir are also coercing the media from carrying news items relating to systematic human rights violations.

Syed Bashir Andrabi said by stopping the media from carrying the stories of killings and other human rights violations committed by trigger-happy forces, India hides the truth and makes outsiders believe that the situation in the occupied territory is normal.

He also paid glowing tribute to the people of IIJOK, who despite all odds stand like a rock with the cause of freedom and are sacrificing for the future of coming generations.—KMS