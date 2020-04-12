Concern expressed over Kashmiri detainees’ plight in jails Yasmeen Raja, Agha Muntazir Mehdi call for their release

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

APHC leader and the Chairperson of Muslim Khawateen Markaz Jammu and Kashmir, Yasmeen Raja, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian prisons were highly prone to the deadly coronavirus because of precarious hygienic conditions and inadequate health services.

She paid rich tributes to martyrs of Kulgam and Sopore and denounced the stepped up human rights violations and killing of innocent youth by Indian troops.

Yasmeen Raja said that Indian nefarious designs to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir were a serious breach of international law.

The Anjuman Sharie Shian President for Kashmir Province, Advocate Agha Syed Muntazir Mehdi, in a statement in Srinagar called for release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including the President of High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir, Mian Abdul Qayoom.

He said, Advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom, who is surviving on a single kidney and has been suffering from multiple chronic diseases, is more prone to become a victim of the deadly virus.—KMS