Concern expressed over Hurriyat leaders’ illegal detention in IIOJK

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Youth Forum (JKDYF) has expressed serious concern over the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

The JKDYF Vice Chairman, Umair-ul-Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar said that All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Masarat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen Fahmeeda Sofi, Yasmeen Raja, Zamruda Habib and other Hurriyat leaders had been languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

He deplored that the Indian rulers were deliber-ately arresting the Hurriyat leaders on false charges to create an atmosphere of fear and terror among the Kashmiri people. Night raids and harassment of families are violations of human rights, he added.

Umair-ul-Islam said by adopting the policy of oppression, India has not gained anything till date and will gain nothing by adopting such aggressive policies in the future too and the Kashmiris would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.—KMS