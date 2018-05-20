Concern expressed over detainees’ plight

London

On behalf of International Commission of Human Rights (ICHR) and South Asia Centre for Peace and Human Rights (SACFPHR), Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo and Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl have expressed grave concern over the plight of the Kashmiri detainees languishing in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India.

Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo and Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl in a joint statement issued in London said that the prisoners were discriminated on the basis of their geography and religion. It seems that India has declared a war on the people of Kashmir and has eroded all established norms, they added.

They said the Indian government is using all the methods of coercion, oppression and arm twisting to crush the Kashmiri people’s resistance. It is an established fact that thousands of prisoners have been disappeared in custody, they stated.

Barrister Tramboo and Professor Shawl said the draconian laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA) are invariably invoked to deny freedom of expression and freedom of assembly to the people of occupied Kashmir. It also manifests that a proclaimed largest democracy is practising undemocratic methods, they said.—KMS