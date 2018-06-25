Concern expressed over detainees’ plight

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC), Shabbir Ahmed Dar, has expressed concern over the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in different jails.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar visited the residences of Ghulam Jilani Sofi and Muhammad Siddiq Ganai in Sopore who were recently released from New Delhi’s Tihar jail after 8 years of illegal detention.

He demanded release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory. He also urged India to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

He said that Kashmiris’ sacrifices would not go waste and the ongoing liberation movement would be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, today, visited Mirbazar Akhran area of Kulgam district and expressed solidarity with the family of a youth, Aijaz Ahmed Butt, who was recently martyred by the Indian troops. Addressing on the occasion, he said, “Precious blood of our youth will not go waste.” He appealed to the international community to look into the growing human rights violations by the troops in the occupied territory. He also visited the house of two injured youth of the area and expressed solidarity with them. He prayed for the speedy recovery of all people injured in the troops’ action in different areas of the occupied territory.

The Chairperson of Muslim Khawateen Markaz Jammu and Kashmir Yasmeen Raja along with party members visited house of Shaheed Majid Ahmed in Pulwama and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. She on the occasion said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

Mohammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement in Srinagar condemned the recent killings by Indian troops. He said the Indian forces can kill or detain Kashmiris regardless of age and gender at their will as they have been armed with draconian laws under which they enjoy full impunity.—KMS