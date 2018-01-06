Concern expressed over Kashmiri detainees’ plight

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has expressed serious concern over the plight of Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

APHC leader and the JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, in a statement issued in Jammu said that the jail authorities were harassing the political detainees and depriving them of basic amenities including the medical facility due to which their health was deteriorating with each passing day.

He said that India had converted occupied Kashmir into a police state where all fundamental rights of the people had been snatched. He said that peace in the region was impossible without the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Mir Shahid Saleem appealed to the international community and world human rights organizations to help protect rights of political detainees and put pressure on India to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Muzahmat Chairman, Bilal Siddiqui and the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) in their statements issued in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the victims of Sopore massacre on the eve of their martyrdom anniversary.—KMS