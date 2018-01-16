Concern expressed about Kashmiri detainees’ plight

Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the political detainees from New Delhi’s Tihar jail to Baramulla were meted out ill-treatment and in absence of proper medical care their health condition was worsening with each passing day.

He said illegally detained Hurryat leaders including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr Mohammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Mohammad Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Mohammad Yusuf Mir, Abdul Ahad Parra, Mohammad Rafique Ganai and Asadullah Parray are precious asset of Kashmir and demanded their immediate release.—KMS