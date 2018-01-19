Concern expressed about detainees’ plight in Kashmir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the General Secretary of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, has strongly denounced the ill-treatment meted out to the illegally detained Kashmiris in jails.

Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri political detainees were being denied basic medical and health facilities despite their deteriorating health condition.

He said, the detention of Masarrat Aalam Butt and Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo is not only illegal but is also the murder of justice.

He said that the High Court of the occupied territory should have taken suo motu action in the cases of continued illegal detention of Masarrat Aalam and Dr Fakhtoo.

Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi said that presently several Hurriyat leaders were kept in illegal detention under baseless charges by the Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).—KMS