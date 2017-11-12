Concern expressed about detainees’ plight in jails

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has expressed concern over the plight of Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a gathering in Srinagar said, the Kashmiri detainees are tortured in jails to break their resolve and determination and disturb them psychologically. He said these prisoners are not criminals but political detainees and dealing with them inhumanly is a violation of the Geneva Conventions of rights and dignity of prisoners and even against basic human practices and ethics.

“The treatment meted out to Kashmiri prisoners and under-trials, particularly in Kot Bhalwal, Kathua and Tihar jails, is inhuman,” he added.—KMS