Concern expressed about safety of IIOJK students in India

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association in the Aligarh Muslim University has expressed serious concern about the safety of Kashmiri students after the injuring of their fellow in an attack during a friendly cricket match in the campus.

The Association in a statement said it has written to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure the safety of all students of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir studying in different colleges in the Indian state.

The Kashmiri student, Sajid Husain, was injured after he was hit in the head by a student from Uttar Pradesh during a cricket match on Wednesday. He was rushed to a hospital in an unconscious state.

Nasir Khuehami, Convener of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association also urged the AMU authorities to immediately rusticate the student who had attacked the victim. He said such incidents are leading to a sense of insecurity among the Kashmiri students.—KMS