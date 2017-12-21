Concept of Jehad in Islam

It is a well known fact that the concept of Jihad is subject to certain conditions. Jihad is meant for upholding the uprightness of the Word of Allah, for the victory of the suppressed, for safeguarding the places of worship and for defense against the aggression and atrocities of the tyrants. It is not meant for eliminating other religions, destruction of their places of worship or unwarranted carnage (killing) of Non-Muslims.

In the present world, there are a number of misconceptions about Jihad in Islam. However, in Islam it is only the State which can issue a decree for Jihad. In other words, no Jihad is allowed without permission from the State. Permission for Jihad has been given for defence or in unavoidable situations, that too, subject to certain conditions.

So far as peace-loving and non-fighting clerics are concerned, who are not inclined to murder the servants of Allah, nor they are interested in throwing them out of their homes, Islamic Shariah does not recommend or permit Jihad against them. On the contrary, Islamic Shariah emphasizes on treating them in fair and just manner, as explained earlier.

Objectives of Jihad as laid-down in Islamic Shariah do not provide that the earth should be free from the followers of religions other than Islam. The main object of Jihad is defence against the tyrants by restraining the aggressor from continuing atrocities. “To those against whom war is made, permission is given (to fight), because they are wronged;-and verily, Allah is Most Powerful for their aid; (They are) those who have been expelled from their homes in defiance of right, – (for no cause) except that they say, “Our Lord is Allah”. (Surah Al Hajj. Verse 39-40). The suppressed are permitted to fight against enemies of Islam, because they are oppressed and Allah has the power to help them.

NOUMAN HAIDER

Islamabad

