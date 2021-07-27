COMSTECH and ICGEB sign MoU to enhance mutual cooperation

Staff Reporter

COMSTECH signed memorandum of understanding with the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), desiring to enhance mutual collaboration as well as cultural, scientific and operational interaction that may lead to significant improvements of the activities of both institutions.

Both institutions have agreed to establish a general framework for cooperation in science, education and technology, to facilitate and strengthen collaboration in the fields of common interest such as emerging technologies, advanced genomics, biotechnology and life sciences.

Any project, programme and activity developed by both parties shall be of high scientific standard and beneficial to the advancement of science and technology and be relevant for establishment of contacts and networks between scientific organizations, institutions, scientists, researchers, and experts from the respective member states.