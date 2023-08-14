LAHORE – COMSATS University Lahore campus has released the first merit list (open merit) for BS programs admissions for FALL 2023.

COMSATS is a Public Sector University which was awarded the status of a Degree Awarding Institute (DAI) by the federal government of Pakistan in August 2000. It was granted the status of a university in 2018.

CUI Lahore campus offers admissions twice a year; in FALL and Spring. FALL admissions tentatively commence in June and Spring admissions tentatively commence in October of each Year.

Admissions – FALL 2023

Merit Lists

1st Merit List (Open Merit) for BS Programs is published. Candidates are advised to Log-In to their Online Admission Portal accounts to check the merit status.

Selected candidates are advised to print the “OFFER LETTER” along with the FEE CHALLAN and proceed accordingly as per the provided instructions

Fee Submission Deadline for 1st Merit List is 19th August, 2023

1st Merit List (Open Merit) for BS Programs in Architecture, Design and Interior Design will be Displayed on/after 18th August

2nd UG (Open Merit) List will be displayed on 21st August, 2023

MS/PhD Merit List (Open Merit) will be uploaded on 18th August, 2023.

Labor Quota Merit List is not finalized yet. It will be uploaded after receiving from the Labor Board expectedly by 21st August, 2023

Candidates who have not received any offer letter are on the waiting list as they are not on the merit of their given preferences.

Closing Merit Details:

BS Computer Sciences 87.36%

BS Software Engineering 85.60%

BS Electrical Engineering 76.74%

BS Chemical Engineering 50%

BS Computer Engineering 83.09%