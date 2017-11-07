COMSATS two-day workshop on Islamic Finance

City Reporter

Central of Islamic Finance at COMSATS Institute of Information Technology in collaboration with department of Management Sciences and State Bank of Pakistan organized a two day event as ‘Capacity Building workshop on Islamic Finance..

The opening ceremony was chaired by Dr. Prof Khalid Riza, Dean Faculty of Business Administration. Profound Ulma Ikram, renowned bankers, and officials of takaful companies attended the workshop.

Mufti, Irshad Ahmad Aijaz (Chairman, Supervisory Board, Bank Islami Pakistan was the speaker of the event. He discussed all the dimensions of Islamic banking and answered the questions of the audience.