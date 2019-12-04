COMSATS-TWAS-TUBITAK international workshop kicks off in Turkey

Observer Report

The International Workshop titled ‘Learning about Sustainability, SDGs and Global Challenges’, being jointly organized by the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS); The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS); and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK), has been inaugurated today in Gebze, Turkey.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi, Executive Director COMSATS, warmly welcomed the participants and resource persons belonging to COMSATS Member States and other developing countries. Recounting the socio-economic challenges being faced by the developing countries, Dr. Zaidi considered international partnerships, particularly South-South and Triangular Cooperation, pivotal for achieving the SDGs. He particularly stressed the need of collectively taking actions for preserving the environment and biodiversity and to reverse the climate change. He considered the topics covered by the workshop extremely important for sustainable development of the countries of the South, and assured that the recommendations emerging from this activity will be conveyed to the top leadership of the developing countries. He thanked TWAS and TUBITAK for partnering with COMSATS to organize this activity. He appreciated the human and technological resources available at TUBITAK institutions and urged the participants to explore possibilities of collaboration with the

same.