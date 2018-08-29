COMSATS tops Shanghai Int’l rankings

Adnan Arif

Islamabad

Recently upgraded COMSATS University Islamabad, a public sector university under Ministry of Science and Technology, was rated first in Pakistan and amongst 601-700 ranked university of the world by Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) prestigious Shanghai Ranking.

CUI is followed by QAU at 701-800, University of Punjab in the 801-900 band and Aga Khan University in the 901-1000 band. Only four universities from Pakistan were ranked among the top 1000 universities of the world.

