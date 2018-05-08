COMSATS seminar calls for exploiting EU funding opportunities for research projects

Zubair Qureshi

Highlighting the benefits and vitality of advanced research and innovations in the field of science and technology, an international seminar stressed the need for fully exploiting the funding opportunities being provided by the European Union through its Horizon 2020 initiative as it would help further stimulate research and development projects in developing countries.

The awareness seminar was arranged by the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) in collaboration with the Service Facility Wing of the European Union about the EU’s Horizon 2020 here on Monday.

Purpose of the event was to educate the academia and research organizations on various aspects of applying for the funding under the Horizon 2020, which is one of the biggest EU research and innovation programme. The programme that is worth €80 billion is available from 2014-2020 and caters to three key areas — excellent science, industrial leadership, and societal challenges.