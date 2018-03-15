Comsats, PIDF agree to undertake joint efforts in promotion of S&T

Zubair Qureshi

The Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pacific Islands Development Forum (PIDF) for cooperation in Science, technology and research.

Under the MoU, both the parties will collaborate in the form of joint research, strengthening of the Centres of Excellence, and to support member countries through effective means of sustainable development.

The agreement, which aims to promote Science, Technology and Innovation (ST&I) to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), was signed among a gathering of diplomats of COMSATS’ member countries, Vice Chancellors of local science and technology universities, representatives of various government officials and representatives of international organizations actively working in Pakistan, at a ceremony hosted by COMSATS.

Executive Director of COMSATS, Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi, and Secretary General of PIDF, Francois Martel, signed the agreement on behalf of their organizations.

On the occasion, Ambassador Fauzia Nasreen, Advisor at COMSATS Secretariat, highlighted the importance of the cooperation between the Commission and PIDF as a key means of exploring possible avenues of collaboration, with a particular focus on Innovation. She emphasized on the importance of community level development to achieve the sustainable development goals in member countries.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Australia, Ambassador Naela Chohan, also present at the ceremony She held a strong association with the Forum since inception and welcomed the development of this cooperation as a positive step to explore possible areas for collaboration.

She also thanked the Executive Director of COMSATS, Dr. S.M. Junaid Zaidi, for his tremendous support and encouragement in the development of the linkage between the two organizations.

Francois Martel was of the view that the cooperation between COMSATS and PIDF was a key step for South-South Cooperation.

He said that the cooperation was a clear message of friendship and hospitality among the COMSATS, the Government of Pakistan and PIDF.

Mr. Martel highlighted this cooperation as a significant addition of science and technology, which would strengthen PIDF’s current focus on innovation.

The MoU is expected to be followed by specific action plans aimed at facilitating socio-economic development of the countries of the South.