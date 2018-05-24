COMSATS delegation visits PSCA

Salim Ahmed

It is really commendable that state of the art and latest equipment of international standards is being installed in the city for Security, Surveillance and Monitoring. These thoughts were expressed by the 16-member delegation of Comsats University Lahore during their visit to Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Center (PPIC3) here at Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarter.

The study tour was arranged by both institutions to help students enrolled in the relevant disciplines get first hand insight of authority’s premier project PPIC3 that executed advanced methods in Information Technology, surveillance and security. PSCA is cooperating with national and international education institutions and scholars in their research related to security, surveillance and science of modern policing.

The visiting teachers and students were taken to various arms and functions of the project dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Center.