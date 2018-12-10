COMSATS celebrates Int’l Human Rights day

International Human Rights Day was celebrated in COMSATS University here on Monday.

The event was planned as part of 4-day International Students Convention and Expo 2018 being organised by Inter University Consortium in collaboration with more than 50 organisations and universities including COMSATS, Paigham-e-Pakistan, Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services, Punjab HEC, National Book Foundation etc.

Director United Nations Information Centre Mr Vlastimil Samek and Rector COMSATS Dr Raheel Qamar were also present on the occasion, a press release said. Importance of United Nation’s vital role on Human Rights was also discussed by Mr. Samek.—APP

