COMSATS bestowed 3G-research excellence award in Malaysia

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) was awarded the 2018 – 3G Research Excellence Award for its overall impact in the domains of research and development in a ceremony held in Malaysia.

The 2018 Global Good Governance Awards (3G Awards) were given to 25 exceptional individuals and organizations from 15 countries exhibiting highest performance in the areas of innovation, sustainability, transparency, societal impact and social responsibility, a press release Friday said. The 3G Awards are a premier awards programme that highlight excellence in good governance and commitment to social welfare in three major streams of Government and Politics, Corporate Sector, and Social Sector and Philanthropy. The awards are adjudicated by Cambridge IFA, a UK-based financial services house that evaluates business data, assess macroeconomic indicators and understands market trends and brand development globally.

Prof Dr Raheel Qamar, Rector CUI, in his message read out at the occasion, said the 3G Research Excellence Award truly goes to the heart of who we are, a research-intensive university. This recognition underscores high-quality research being conducted at COMSATS University and the sheer hard work of our dedicated faculty and researchers who strive for excellence through creation, preservation, dissemination and application of knowledge.

Muhammad Raza Ahmad Khan, General Manager (Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization), CUI, received the award on behalf of COMSATS University from Mohammed Nafees Zakaria, Pakistani High Commissioner in Malaysia.—APP