COMSATS, AIPS sign MoU to promote cooperation

Zubair Qureshi

Commission on Science & Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with American Institute of Pakistan Studies (AIPS) aimed at augmenting cooperation in higher education and research-related activities in the member states and institutions.

Executive Director COMSATS, Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi and President AIPS Dr. Farhat Haq signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press note issued here by the Comsats secretariat on Thursday. The signing was realized through cooperation between COMSATS and Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies.

The MoU aims to promote cooperation between the two organizations for enhancing research and capacity building activities. It focuses on promotion of cooperation in higher education and research, faculty training by foreign scholars, academic placements of faculty, share information and use the resources for COMSATS’ member countries and AIPS affiliated centers.

Under this MoU, both the organizations have agreed to jointly organize trainings and workshops by US academicsfor scholars and researchers, co-organize series of academic talks and seminars by visiting US researchers, and undertake joint programmes in areas of interest.

Being the mother organization of one of the major higher education institutions of Pakistan, COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, COMSATS, is a torch-bearer of quality higher education in IT in the region.