Computerized kiosk machine inaugurated

Rawalpindi

Secretary Excise and Taxation, Narcotics Control Punjab, Dr Ahmed Bilal has inaugurated a computerized Kiosk Machine here at Excise and Taxation Office to facilitate the taxpayers. Talking to APP the Secretary said, the kiosks machines being installed in 22 regional offices of the province including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Gakhar, Alipur Chattah, Kamoke, Shujabad and others offices.

He informed that Punjab government is taking solid steps for the facilitation of the citizens. The purpose of installing machines in regional offices is to provide taxpayers an easy way to retrieve challan forms and assess different taxes. The machines are being installed to minimize the interaction of the taxpayers with the E&T officials.—APP